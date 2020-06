June 30 (Reuters) - bupa arabia for cooperative insurance :

* AWARDED AS HEALTH INSURANCE PROVIDER FOR SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)

* RECEIVED CONFIRMATION TO RENEW CONTRACT TO PROVIDE HEALTH INSURANCE FOR SABIC EMPLOYEES AND THEIR FAMILIES

* CONTRACT REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN 5% OF 2019 ANNUAL GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM

* CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR ONE YEAR

* CONTRACT EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON BUPA ARABIA 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: