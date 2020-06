BRIEF-Bupa Arabia Says Bupa Investments Overseas Planning To Increase Stake In Bupa Arabia To 43.25%

June 10 (Reuters) - BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY:

* BUPA TO INCREASE STAKE IN BUPA ARABIA TO 43.25% WITH NAZER GROUP REMAINING A LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER

* BUPA ARABIA - BUPA INVESTMENTS OVERSEAS LIMITED IS PLANNING TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BUPA ARABIA FROM 39.25% TO 43.25%

* THIS FOLLOWS AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF A PORTION OF NAZER GROUP’S STAKE IN BUPA ARABIA

* AGREED PRICE OF SAR 105 PER SHARE, TOTALING SAR 504 MILLION

* LOAY NAZER INTENDS TO CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN OF BUPA ARABIA BOARD, AND TAL NAZER AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: