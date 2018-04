April 13 (Reuters) - Burberry Group Plc :

* DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* GERRY MURPHY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE.

* GERRY WILL START ON 17 MAY AND WILL SUCCEED SIR JOHN AS BURBERRY CHAIRMAN AFTER COMPANY’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON 12 JULY

* GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE'S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY