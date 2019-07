July 9 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION SAYS EXERCISES A CALL OPTION TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN ARKOS FIELD SERVICES IN THE US

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION SAYS WITH THIS STEP, BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION NORTH AMERICA IS RAISING ITS TOTAL INTEREST IN THE COMPANY TO 60%, ALL 16 SITES WILL REMAIN IN OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)