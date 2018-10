Oct 30 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG:

* CONFIRMS HIGHER ORDER INTAKE, SALES AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL FOR 2018

* CONFIRMS SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING AND NET INCOME FOR 2018

* H1 GROUP SALES OF CHF 258.1 MN, DOWN 10.1%

* H1 CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT AT CHF 49.2 MN (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 54.9 MN),

* H1 NET INCOME AT CHF 2.4 MN, DOWN BY CHF 6.3 MN

* FINANCIAL TARGETS IN THE MID-RANGE PLAN REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text - bit.ly/2ELRQca Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)