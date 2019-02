Feb 22 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* CHANGE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING - BOARD WILL PROPOSE THE ELECTION OF DAVID DEAN, CURRENTLY THE CEO OF BOSSARD GROUP, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - HANS HESS, MEMBER OF BOARD WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 6, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2GDbdUT) Further company coverage: