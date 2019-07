July 9 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG:

* EXERCISES CALL OPTION TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY INTEREST IN ARKOS FIELD SERVICES IN THE US

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION NORTH AMERICA RAISES TOTAL INTEREST IN ARKOS FIELD SERVICES TO 60%

* ALL OF THE COMPANY’S 16 SITES WILL REMAIN IN OPERATION Source text - bit.ly/32gPp9j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)