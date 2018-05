BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding FY Consolidated Net Income At CHF 29.0 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* FY GROUP SALES AT CHF 594.6 MN (PLUS 6.6%)

* FY GROSS PROFIT OF CHF 125.1 MN WAS 4.2% BELOW FIGURE REPORTED FOR PY (CHF 130.5 MN)

* FY OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 41.7 MILLION, DOWN CHF 6.0 MILLION ON PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AT CHF 29.0 MN, 10.6% LESS THAN IN PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: SALES EXPECTED TO MATCH 2017 LEVEL

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME AND NET PROFIT

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.00 PER SHARE (CHF 7.00 IN PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)