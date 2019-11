BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Reports HY Consolidated Group Sales Of CHF 276.2 Million

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - CONTINUES TO GUIDE FOR SALES OF CHF 600 MILLION TO 640 MN FOR ENTIRE 2019 FISCAL YEAR AND A SLIGHT INCREASE IN MARGINS

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - GROUP ORDER INTAKE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 FISCAL YEAR INCREASED BY 8.7% FROM PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO CHF 329.5 MILLION

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - CONSOLIDATED GROUP SALES OF CHF 276.2 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF SURPASSED FIGURE FOR PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD BY 7.0%

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 64.8 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 49.2 MILLION)

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - HY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 23.5% (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: 19.0%)

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - GROUP OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) FOR FIRST HALF AMOUNTED TO CHF 16.7 MN, UP CHF 11.0 MN COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* HY EBIT MARGIN WAS 6.0% (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: 2.2%)