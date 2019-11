BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression To Become Parent Of Arkos Group

Nov 26 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION PURCHASES REMAINING OWNERSHIP OF ARKOS FIELD SERVICES

* INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION, PURCHASED REMAINING 60% OF ARKOS GROUP LLC EFFECTIVE AS OF NOVEMBER 25, 2019

* ARKOS GROUP, PARENT OF ARKOS FIELD SERVICES, WILL BE A 100% SUBSIDIARY OF BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION AND FULLY CONSOLIDATED AS OF NOV 25, 2019

* PREVIOUS CEO AND FORMER MAJORITY OWNER OF ARKOS GROUP WILL LEAVE COMPANY BUT CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SERVICES AND EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)