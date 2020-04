BRIEF-Bureau Veritas Cancels Dividend, Sees Significant Impact Of COVID-19 Crisis On Q2

April 23 (Reuters) - Bureau Veritas:

* Q1 REVENUE OF EUR 1.140 BILLION, -3.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR OF WHICH-1.9% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ON COVID-19: HAS BUILT A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION OVER PAST 3 YEARS, WITH SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO ENABLE TO WEATHER THIS UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS

* COVID-19 CRISIS MOSTLY IMPACTED OUR CHINESE OPERATIONS

* OUTLOOK 2020: FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE, IT WOULD BE PREMATURE TO HAVE ANY FIRM VIEW AT THIS STAGE

* OUTLOOK: ELSEWHERE PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A VERY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM Q2 ONWARDS

* DECISION TO CANCEL DIVIDEND (EUR 0.56 PER SHARE) DUE TO BE PROPOSED TO THE JUNE 26, 20202

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO WAIVE 25% OF THEIR FIXED REMUNERATION DURING FURLOUGH PERIOD FOR BUREAU VERITAS EMPLOYEES IN FRANCE

