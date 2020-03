March 26 (Reuters) - Bureau Veritas SA:

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS NO IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* IMPACT THAT WAS AT FIRST CONCENTRATED IN CHINA (17% OF GROUP REVENUE, 16,461 EMPLOYEES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019) IS NOW SPREADING TO OTHER GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)