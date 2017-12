BRIEF-Bureau Veritas: Strategic Alliance With Avitas Systems

Dec 5 (Reuters) - BUREAU VERITAS:

* REG-BUREAU VERITAS: STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH AVITAS SYSTEMS, TO CREATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF INSPECTION SERVICES DRIVEN BY ADVANCED ANALYTICS.

* ‍PARTNERSHIP WILL PROVIDE ENHANCED END-TO-END INSPECTION SERVICES TO CUSTOMERS AT A GLOBAL SCALE​

* ‍JOINT OFFERING WILL INITIALLY FOCUS ON ELECTRIC POWER AND UTILITY ASSETS, NOTABLY RENEWABLE ENERGY

* ‍JOINT OFFERING WILL PROGRESSIVELY EXPAND TO OTHER INDUSTRIAL ASSETS​