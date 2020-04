BRIEF-Bureau Veritas Suspends Its 2020 Targets Due To Coronavirus

April 1 (Reuters) - BUREAU VERITAS SA:

* BUREAU VERITAS: COVID-19 UPDATE / 2020 TARGETS SUSPENDED

* IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO REVISE THEM AT THIS STAGE

* GROUP HAS A VERY STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, BUREAU VERITAS HAD EUR 1.4 BILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND EUR 600 MILLION IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES

* BUREAU VERITAS HAS PUT MEASURES IN PLACE AIMED AT MAINTAINING A TIGHT REIN ON COSTS AND CASH

* THESE INCLUDE SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL INVESTMENTS AND PUTTING IN PLACE AN AUSTERITY PLAN FOR ITS WORLDWIDE OPERATIONS

* DURING 2019, GROUP EXTENDED AVERAGE MATURITY OF ITS FINANCIAL DEBT TO 5.8 YEARS, WITH ALL DEBT MATURING THROUGH TO 2023 ALREADY REFINANCED

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, ADJUSTED NET FINANCIAL DEBT/EBITDA RATIO WAS 1.87X COMPARED TO A MAXIMUM OF 3.25X SPECIFIED IN ITS BANK COVENANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)