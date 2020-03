BRIEF-Burelle FY Consolidated EBITDA Up At 1.00 Billion Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - BURELLE SA:

* FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND ITS VERY SOLID SUBSIDIARIES AS WELL AS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES ENABLE IT TO COPE WITH A PROLONGED PANDEMIC

* 2019 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* BURELLE SA’S NET PROFIT WAS 63.3 MILLION EUROS, AN INCREASE OF 33%

* AT THE END FOR THE YEAR, BURELLE SA HAS A NET CASH POSITION OF 51.3 MILLION EUROS

* COVID-19: COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM HAS TAKEN ALL SANITARY MEASURES TO PROTECT EMPLOYEES, INTENSIFIED COST REDUCTION AND CASH PRESERVATION PROGRAMS DUE TO SHUTDOWN OF MOST OF ITS PRODUCTION CENTERS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 28, 2020, A DIVIDEND OF 20 € PER SHARE

* COVID-19: HAS A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND SUBSIDIARIES AS WELL AS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO COPE WITH A PROLONGED PANDEMIC

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EUR 1.00 BILLION VERSUS EUR 910.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE IN 2020 TO SUPPORT ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGY OF SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION, AS WELL AS THAT THE DIVERSIFICATION OF ITS PORTFOLIO INTO REAL ESTATE AND PRIVATE EQUITY

* COVID-19: COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM ABLE TO OVERCOME THE CRISIS WITHOUT RISK OF LIQUIDITY Source text: bit.ly/2QOwP4h Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)