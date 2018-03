March 28 (Reuters) - BURELLE SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 930.9MLN VERSUS EUR 806.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONDOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 6.77 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.86 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 249.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 188.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 16 PER SHARE

* AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018, BURELLE PARTICIPATIONS WILL APPLY IFRS 9 NORM