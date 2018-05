May 22 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* BURFORD CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REPORTS 6.6 PERCENT STAKE IN EHI CAR SERVICES AS OF MAY 22 - SEC FILING

* BURFORD CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - ON MAY 22, GKC SENT A LETTER TO RAY RUIPING ZHANG, CHAIRMAN OF EHI CAR SERVICES LTD

* BURFORD CAPITAL INVESTMENT - GKC'S LETTER REQUESTS THAT EHI CAR SERVICES' BOARD CONSIDER OCEAN LINK CONSORTIUM'S OFFER