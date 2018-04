April 20 (Reuters) - Burford Capital Ltd:

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - BEEN INFORMED BY INVESCO PERPETUAL THAT IT HAS COMPLETED A BLOCK SALE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.59 MILLION SHARES OF BURFORD’S COMMON STOCK

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO'S FUNDS.