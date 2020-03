BRIEF-Burford Capital Says Co Has Closed Its New York Office In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 12 (Reuters) - Burford Capital Ltd:

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - BURFORD HAS CLOSED ITS NEW YORK OFFICE IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FOLLOWING A NUMBER OF LOCALLY RELEVANT DATA POINTS

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - ANTICIPATE A DELAY IN RELEASE OF OUR FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS.

* BURFORD CAPITAL - ANTICIPATE RESULTS DELAY TO BE TWO OR THREE WEEKS, AND WE WILL ANNOUNCE A FIRM DATE FOR RESULTS AS SOON AS WE ARE ABLE

* BURFORD CAPITAL - EXPECT TO RELEASE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THAT ARE CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN 3 FEBRUARY 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* BURFORD CAPITAL - DO NOT BELIEVE THAT DISRUPTIONS WILL HAVE ANY MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS