BRIEF-Burford Capital Says Co's Own Liquidity Is More Than Sufficient For Its Needs, Suspends Dividend

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY STRENGTH AND COVID-19 IMPACT

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - $161 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH MANAGEMENT INVESTMENTS ON HAND

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - EXPECT TO RELEASE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THAT ARE CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN OUR 3 FEBRUARY 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* BURFORD CAPITAL - CO’S OWN LIQUIDITY IS MORE THAN SUFFICIENT FOR ITS NEEDS ALTHOUGH TO MAXIMISE FUTURE OPPORTUNITY CO WILL SEEK TO HUSBAND LIQUIDITY

* BURFORD CAPITAL LTD - NOT TO PROPOSE A FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND AND INSTEAD REALLOCATE THAT CAPITAL TO ITS FINANCING BUSINESS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: