March 14 (Reuters) - Burford Capital Ltd:

* ‍FY 2017 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $264.8 MILLION VERSUS $115.1 MILLION IN FY 2016

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN BURFORD'S INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS INCREASED TO $1.7 BILLION IN 2017 VERSUS $1.3 BILLION IN 2016