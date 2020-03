March 24 (Reuters) - Burger Fuel Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS ITS EARNINGS TO BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED IN COMING MONTHS

* FOUR-WEEK CLOSURE WILL IMPACT YEAR END RESULTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 AND ALSO FY21 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DUE TO COVID-19, ALL CO OWNED, & FRANCHISED RESTAURANTS IN NEW ZEALAND NOW REQUIRED TO CLOSE FOR AT LEAST 4 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: