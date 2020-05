May 25 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS KEEPS TO DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF CHF 3.70 PER SHARE

* NO EXACT OUTLOOK CAN CURRENTLY BE DEFINED FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* NEVERTHELESS, BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXPECTING A PROFIT FOR 2020