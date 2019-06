BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding Acquires Wisler Elektro

June 4 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* WITH EFFECT FROM 4 JUNE 2019, BURKHALTER GROUP IS ACQUIRING WISLER ELEKTRO AG

* CURRENT CO-OWNER ANDRÉ WISLER WILL RETAIN HIS MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND STAFF JOBS WILL BE SECURED

* HARWID HAUSGERÄTE SERVICE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WISLER ELEKTRO AND WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A SITE

* IT REMAINS PART OF GROUP'S STRATEGY TO GAIN ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE BY SELECTIVELY ACQUIRING OTHER ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING COMPANIES