Jan 6 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* PURCHASES ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING COMPANY IN DAVOS

* WITH EFFECT FROM 6 JANUARY 2020, BURKHALTER GROUP IS ACQUIRING ELEKTRO CHRISTOFFEL, INHABER ANDREA STIFFLER AG, IN DAVOS PLATZ IN CANTON OF GRISONS

* COMPANY EMPLOYS 20 PEOPLE AND GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF AROUND CHF 2 MILLION