Sept 2 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) CAME TO CHF 11.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 12.3 MILLION, - 7.5%)

* H1 GROUP PROFIT STANDS AT CHF 8.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 9.6 MILLION, - 8.5%)

* FY OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 241.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 239.3 MILLION, + 0.7%)