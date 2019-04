April 15 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WAS CHF 30.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 37.9 MILLION, -18.8%)

* FY GROUP PROFIT CAME TO CHF 23.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 30.1 MILLION, -22.0%)

* FY SALES FELL SLIGHTLY TO CHF 501.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 514.7 MILLION, -2.6%)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.90 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.00) PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2019: EARNINGS PER SHARE SIMILAR TO THOSE IN 2018 FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR IF EBIT MARGIN OF 6% IS MAINTAINED