BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding FY Profit Down 5.2% To CHF 22.3 Million

April 6 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG:

* FY EBIT) WAS CHF 27.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 30.7 MILLION, -11.2%)

* FY GROUP PROFIT CAME TO CHF 22.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 23.5 MILLION, -5.2%)

* FY SALES ROSE SLIGHTLY TO CHF 505.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 501.6 MILLION, +0.9%)

* DIRECTORS PLANS IN PRINCIPLE TO ASK SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.70 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 3.90) PER SHARE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO HAS OPTION, AS A RESULT, TO REVIEW PROPOSED DIVIDEND AT END OF MAY 2020 BECAUSE OF SITUATION AND TO AMEND IT, IF APPLICABLE.

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT PRESENT TO PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* IT IS ALREADY CLEAR THAT A SIGNIFICANTLY ADVERSE IMPACT HAS TO BE EXPECTED.