April 9 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG:

* CLOSED 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A GROUP PROFIT OF CHF 30.1 MILLION, 17.5% LESS THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 5.50)

* FY EBIT WAS CHF 37.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 44.2 MILLION, A REDUCTION OF 14.5%)

* FY GROUP PROFIT WAS CHF 30.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 36.5 MILLION, DOWN BY 17.5%)