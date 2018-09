Sept 17 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG:

* H1 EBIT DECREASED BY 33.4% AND AMOUNTS TO CHF 12.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 18.5 MILLION)

* H1 GROUP RESULT STANDS AT CHF 9.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 14.8 MILLION / -35.4%)

* H1 SALES FELL TO CHF 239.2 MILLION, DOWN 3.4% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 247.6 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 EPS TO DECLINE, BUT THAT THE TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 6% CAN BE ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)