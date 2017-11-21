BRIEF-Burlington Stores Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc
* Burlington Stores Inc reports third quarter 2017 results above guidance and increases full year 2017 outlook
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.06
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.23 to $4.27
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 8.1 to 8.4 percent
* Sees Q4 2017 sales up 11 to 12 percent
* Q3 sales $1.438 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Burlington Stores Inc- on a non-GAAP basis, comparable store sales increased 3.1% in quarter
* Burlington Stores Inc - expects to open 37 net new stores, and invest net capital expenditures of approximately $215 million in fiscal 2017
* Burlington Stores Inc sees comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% to 3% for q4