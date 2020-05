BRIEF-Burning Rock Biotech Files For U.S. IPO Of Up To $100 Mln

May 22 (Reuters) - Burning Rock Biotech:

* BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS ADS LISTED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “BNR”

* BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, BOFA SECURITIES, COWEN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED SAYS CMBI & TIGER BROKERS ARE ALSO AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: (here)