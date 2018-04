April 25 (Reuters) - Bursa Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 150.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 142.7 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 56.6 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY TRADING VALUE FOR SECURITIES MARKET’S ON-MARKET TRADES AT 2.7 BILLION RGT, UP 14.2% Source text (bit.ly/2HYgDI4) Further company coverage: