March 30

* CORPORATE STAFF WILL REDUCE THEIR SALARIES BY BETWEEN 20% AND 75%

* REDUCTIONS TO ALSO INCLUDE A NUMBER OF REDUNDANCIES ACROSS BUSINESS AS A RESPONSE TO COVID-19 COST REDUCTIONS

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TO INITIALLY CUT SALARY BY 55%, AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL REDUCE FEES BY 40%

* FIELD OPERATING COSTS AT UNGANI ALSO BEING REDUCED