April 20 (Reuters) - Buru Energy Ltd:

* COMPANY’S CORPORATE AND OFFICE STAFF HAVE REDUCED THEIR SALARIES BY BETWEEN 20% AND 75%

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN HAS REDUCED HIS SALARY BY 55%, AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE REDUCED THEIR FEES BY 40%

* MEASURE TO CONTROL CURRENT GLOBAL SITUATION HAVE RESULTED IN AN OVERALL REDUCTION OF COMPANY'S PERSONNEL COSTS OF MORE THAN 50%