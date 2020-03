March 24 (Reuters) - Burwill Holdings Ltd:

* GOT LETTER FROM HK STOCK EXCHANGE ON 20 MARCH IN WHICH IT IMPOSED ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION CONDITION FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES

* TRADING IN SHARES OF ON HK STOCK EXCHANGE SUSPENDED SINCE 19 AUGUST 2019 AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE