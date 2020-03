March 24 (Reuters) - Bushveld Minerals Ltd:

* COVID-19 UPDATE AND OPERATION HALT

* EFFICIENTLY PUT OUR VAMETCO OPERATIONS AND VANCHEM FACILITY ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE FOR BOTH VAMETCO AND VANCHEM WILL BE UNDER REVIEW

* ASSESSING FINANCIAL IMPACT AND WILL UPDATE MARKET IN DUE COURSE.

* TO DATE OUR SUPPLY CHAINS HAVE CONTINUED TO OPERATE AS NORMAL

* VIRUS HAS HAD A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR VANADIUM