BRIEF-Bushveld Minerals Says Near-Term Impact Of COVID-19 On Operating Conditions Uncertain

May 4 (Reuters) - Bushveld Minerals Ltd:

* BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD - NEAR-TERM IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATING CONDITIONS IS UNCERTAIN

* BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD - 2020 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR BOTH VANCHEM AND VAMETCO REMAINS UNDER REVIEW

* BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD - OUR SUPPLIERS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS HAVE CONTINUED OPERATING AND SERVICING COMPANY.

* BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD - HAVE CONTINUED TO PAY OUR EMPLOYEES DURING LOCKDOWN, HAVE NOT HAD TO DECLARE FORCE MAJEURE

* BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD - DREW DOWN FULL ZAR375 MILLION OF BANK DEBT FACILITIES