Sept 12 (Reuters) - BUSINESS & DECISION SA:

* ‍DECIDED TO TERMINATE DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CHRISTOPHE DUMOULIN

* JEAN-LOUIS DIDIER IS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EFFECTIVE AS OF TODAY

* ‍TERMINATES DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN AND CEO CHRISTOPHE DUMOULIN DUE TO DIFFERENCES OF OPINION REGARDING DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY OF GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)