Jan 31 (Reuters) - BUSINESS & DECISION SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​213.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 227.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

2018 SHOULD BE MARKED BY THE CONTINUED GROWTH OBSERVED IN RECENT MONTHS IN CO'S PRIORITY AREAS