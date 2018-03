March 15 (Reuters) - BUSINESS & DECISION SA:

* WARNING ON 2017 RESULTS

* SEES DETERIORATED NET RESULT FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN ITS RECURRING OPERATING INCOME FOR 2017

* DETERIORATION EXPLAINED BY INCLUSION OF NON-CURRENT EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY 9 MILLION EUROS