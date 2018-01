Jan 8 (Reuters) - Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned tech unit in Anhui, engaging in application and R&D of industry data, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned tech unit in Inner Mongolia, engaging in urban data system planning, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QsBxkE

