BRIEF-Butterfield To Acquire Deutsche Bank'S Banking And Custody Business in Cayman Islands

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd :

* BUTTERFIELD TO ACQUIRE DEUTSCHE BANK’S BANKING AND CUSTODY BUSINESS IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND CHANNEL ISLANDS

* BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD - TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON - TO BUY DEUTSCHE BANK‘S BANKING AND CUSTODY BUSINESS IN CAYMAN ISLANDS, JERSEY AND GUERNSEY

* BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON - INTENDS TO OFFER POSITIONS TO MAJORITY OF DEUTSCHE BANK EMPLOYEES AVAILABLE TO TRANSFER WITH ACQUIRED BUSINESS