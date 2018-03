March 29 (Reuters) - BUWOG:

* 9MTH RECURRING FFO UP 25.7 PERCENT AT 107.4 MILLION EUROS‍​

* FORECAST FOR FY RECURRING FFO REMAINS UNCHANGED AT A MINIMUM OF EUR 125 MILLION

* 9MTH NET COLD RENT UP 2.4 PERCENT AT 159.2 MILLION EUROS‍​

* 9MTH EBITDA AT EUR 152.3 MILLION

* 9MTH PROFIT DOWN 27.8 PERCENT AT 211.1 MILLION EUROS‍​