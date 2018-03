March 16 (Reuters) - BUWOG AG:

* BUWOG AG SETS AS CONTROL RECORD DATE FRIDAY, 27 APRIL 2018 FOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* HOLDERS MAY CONVERT BONDS AT ADJUSTED CONVERSION PRICE FROM DAY OF CHANGE OF CONTROL UNTIL AND APRIL 27

* ADJUSTED CONVERSION PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 25.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)