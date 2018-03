BRIEF-BUWOG: Convertible Bonds Holders Can Still Tender It To Vonovia

March 15 (Reuters) - BUWOG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FINAL RESULT OF INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD: 73.8 PERCENT OF BUWOG SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ACCEPTED VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER BY VONOVIA SE

* IN ADDITION, OFFER ACCEPTED WITH RESPECT TO 2,988 BUWOG CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* HOLDERS OF BUWOG BONDS STILL CAN TENDER CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO VONOVIA DURING ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

* REDUCED PRICE PER CONVERTIBLE BOND OF EUR 93,049.33 PER NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 100,000 WILL BE OFFERED

* SETTLEMENT SHARES MAY BE TENDERED TO VONOVIA WITHIN ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD AT PRICE OF EUR 29.05 PER SHARE