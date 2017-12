Dec 21 (Reuters) - BUWOG AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT 180.4 MILLION EUR

* H1 YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 32.4% IN RECURRING FFO TO EUR 76.3 MILLION

* H1 STRONG NET PROFIT OF EUR 180.4 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA EUR 106.7 MILLION VERSUS 86.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18 TOTALLED EUR 148.6 MILLION