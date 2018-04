April 19 (Reuters) - BUWOG AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BUWOG AG: APPLICATION OF THE NEWLY APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OF IFRS 15 IN BUWOG GROUP

* FOR 2018/19 EXPECTS A POSITIVE IMPACT - MERELY ACCOUNTINGWISE - ON RECURRING FFO IN AMOUNT OF APPROX. EUR 30MN

* FOR 2018/19 EXPECTS A POSITIVE IMPACT - MERELY ACCOUNTINGWISE - ON RECURRING FFO IN AMOUNT OF APPROX. EUR 30MN

* POSITIVE IMPACT ON RECURRING FFO FOR 2018/19 IN ADDITION TO ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED OUTLOOK OF EUR 150MN