March 27 (Reuters) - BUWOG AG:

* UPCOMING CHANGES ON THE SUPERVISORY BOARD IN CONNECTION WITH VONOVIA SE’S SUCCESSFUL TAKEOVER OFFER

* BUWOG - CHAIRMAN VITUS ECKERT AND SUPERV. BOARD MEMBERS JUTTA A DÖNGES, STAVROS EFREMIDIS,CAROLINE MOCKER AND VOLKER RIEBEL RESIGN