Dec 18 (Reuters) - BUWOG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BUWOG AG: TAKEOVER OFFER FOR BUWOG AG ANNOUNCED BY VONOVIA SE

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF BUWOG AG HAVE A POSITIVE STANCE TOWARDS OFFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)